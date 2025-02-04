It's officially Super Bowl week! The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are merely five days away from suiting up at Caesars Superdome with both teams already touching base in New Orleans.

It appears the Chiefs owners have also landed in NOLA to prep themselves to potentially watch the franchise make NFL history when they take the field on Sunday evening. The Chiefs, of course, already have three Super Bowls to their name in the Patrick Mahomes era with the opportunity to add a historic third consecutive win when they face off against Philly.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia gave a glimpse of the Caesers Superdome this week as the stadium and its staff gears up to ensure a hiccup-free Super Bowl 59.

"Super Bowl Opening Night in NOLA! The energy is electric as we kick off an unforgettable week of football, fun, and history in the making!❤️💛Let the countdown begin!" Tavia Hunt wrote on Instagram.

Super Bowl 59 odds have Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs as favorites

The last time the Chiefs and Eagles went at it to lift the Lombardi Trophy, the Eagles were marginal favorites. That isn't the case this time around.

In New Orleans, the Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites to lift their third consecutive Lombardi. The over/under on the game is at 48.5 points with the Chiefs -124 money-line favorites.

There are a few more factors in the Chiefs' favor in this matchup.

Patrick Mahomes is 8-0 against Vic Fangio's defenses. This time around, however, Fangio has arguably the best defensive line in this year's playoffs to work with. The likes of Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith Jr., Darius Slay, Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell have wreaked havoc towards the second half of the season and have an edge over the Chiefs' O-line, talent-wise.

Another factor that could potentially come into play is that Mahomes is 13-0 in his career in domed stadiums. Caesars Superdome, you guessed it, has a dome.

If that wasn't enough, this Chiefs vs Eagles is the fifth head coach rematch in Super Bowl history. The winner of the first encounter has always prevailed in the second so far.

