IN PHOTOS: Christen Harper pauses stunning Japan to tune in for Jared Goff, Lions' big win vs Bucs

Christen Harper, the fiancee of Jared Goff, is currently spending her days in Japan. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model traversed the culturally rich country to sightsee and enjoy the cyberpunk scenes. But the 31-year-old had to pause her Japanese adventure to watch Goff play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The model uploaded numerous snaps from her vacation. In one of the pictures, she could be seen enjoying Jared Goff's game from Tokyo, Japan.

Image Credit: Christen Harper's Instagram Story

In other pictures, Christen Harper showed the infrastructural beauty of the land of the rising sun.

Image Credit: Christen Harper's Instagram Story

As for the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the Lions ended up bagging a big win.

Detroit's starting QB put on an impressive performance against Tampa Bay. He showcased his skills by throwing for 353 yards and two touchdowns. Goff completed 30 of his 44 passes, achieving a completion percentage of 68.2%.

One of his standout plays was a 27-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Another highlight was a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams. Notably, Goff did not throw any interceptions during the game. Additionally, he was not sacked by the Buccaneers' defense as well. Overall, Goff's performance played a crucial role in the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Bucs.

How has Jared Goff performed so far in the season?

Jared Goff's performance in the current season has shown both promise and consistency. He has demonstrated his abilities in the field.

In terms of passing statistics, Jared Goff has displayed efficiency and effectiveness. Through the first six games of the season, he has completed 141 out of 203 pass attempts, resulting in a completion percentage of 69.5%. He has accumulated 1,618 passing yards, averaging 8.0 yards per attempt.

Goff has thrown for 11 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions. His passer rating stands at 105.1, indicating solid overall performance.

Goff's ability to connect with his receivers on big plays has also been notable. He has completed six passes of more than 20 yards in a single game, including a 47-yard touchdown pass. This demonstrates his capability to make meaningful contributions to the Lions' offense.

It is important to note that while Goff's passing performance has been consistent and efficient, his rushing contributions have been limited. He hasn't rushed for a touchdown since 2020 and has never surpassed 108 rushing yards in a single season. However, Goff's primary role as a quarterback is to excel in the passing game, and he has shown proficiency in fulfilling that role.