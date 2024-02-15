IN PHOTOS: Christen Harper represents SI with Camille Kostek during stunning Super Bowl trip in Las Vegas

The Detroit Lions did not reach Super Bowl LVIII, but they did get some fieldside representation during that week.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, fiancee of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, recently shared a series of Instagram photos of herself attending SiriusXM's Super Bowl party on the Saturday before the game.

In one such shot, she is joined by fellow magazine veteran Camille Kostek, girlfriend of former tight end Rob Gronkowski, with both wearing Sports Illustrated jackets:

Jared Goff's Lions among favorites to win Super Bowl LIX

Speaking of Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, the 2024-25 season represents a perfect opportunity to build upon their monstrous run and finally get a chance to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

Head coach Dan Campbell is looking to settle unfinished business, as breakout defensive end Aidan Hutchinson declared during Super Bowl week on PFT Live:

“I don’t know if he meant those things completely because in our exit meetings the day after, he’s like, ‘We’re going to the Super Bowl next year!’ Like, ‘Screw it!’ Like, ‘I don’t care what it takes!’"

And betting websites have them in a good spot.

FanDuel and DraftKings have the Lions within the top five at +1200 each, while Caesar's places them at sixth - just behind the Cincinnati Bengals, who are expected to welcome back Joe Burrow from his season-ending wrist injury.

Could Lions be signing Chiefs defensive end to improve Super Bowl chances?

One move that can potentially get the Lions to their first-ever Super Bowl is bolstering the defense.

As mentioned before, Aidan Hutchinson has become the team's defensive face, making his first Pro Bowl this season and becoming a key component of their playoff run. However, even he can do only so much.

The depth behind him is currently not optimal, with the Philadelphia Eagles nabbing Julian Okwara. And soon, his elder brother Romeo, and Charles Harris are expected to leave.

That has FanSided's Brad Berreman and CBS's Cody Benjamin predicting that general manager Brad Holmes will lure defensive end Michael Danna from western Missouri, with the latter even saying what contract he will receive:

Projection: Signs two-year, $19.5 million deal with Detroit Lions

The former, meanwhile, has pointed out multiple times that it will serve as a homecoming: Danna was born in Detroit and initially played in Central Michigan, where he earned All-MAC honors, before transferring to Michigan.