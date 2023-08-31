In Photos: Christen Harper starts off Jared Goff's NFL season with heartfelt hype post

Jared Goff is set to embark on his seventh NFL season, his third with the Detroit Lions. When he takes the field this season, he will have one of his biggest fans in the stands supporting him. His fiancee, Sports Illustrated model Christen Harper, took to Instagram to show her excitement for the season.

Harper posted a series of photos to Instagram, including a caption that said that it was almost time for football season to begin. The photos were of her and Jared Goff at training camp earlier this summer.

The photos of Goff and Harper were taken on different occasions. With the Sports Illustrated model wearing cut-off denim shorts and a black tank top in one photo and jeans and a white crop-top in another photo.

Christen Harper posted the following photos in a pre-season NFL hype post for fiancée Jared Goff.

Harper and Goff began dating in 2019 after meeting on a dating app. The two got engaged in June 2022.

Dan Campbell is confident about Jared Goff's abilities

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions showed a lot of talent and winning ability in 2022. Nearly missing the playoffs down the stretch left the Detroit Lions wanting more. Apparently, it has sparked something in the quarterback.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised his quarterback's confidence and consistency at the start of training camp. The Lions head coach said he sees the same sense of urgency and intensity that he saw at the end of the 2022 NFL season.

"Honestly, I feel like it's very similar to last year and I mean that in a good way. I mean, I feel the consistency, I feel the confidence. I think what I was most encouraged with was man, I wanted to see once again, the urgency, the intensity."-Dan Campbell

Which is a good sign for the Detroit Lions. Goff ended the 2022 NFL season playing some of his best football to date. Last season, he had the fifth-best quarterback rating in the NFL with a 61.1.

He also set a Detroit Lions franchise record with the most completed passes without an interception, doing so 324 times. He finished the season with 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

Goff and the Detroit Lions look to have a really great opportunity to compete for the NFC North division. After nearly securing a wild-card playoff spot last season, Detroit knows what it will take to get to the postseason in 2023.

