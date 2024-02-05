IN PHOTOS: Christian McCaffery, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel set to train at $35,000,000 Las Vegas facility for Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers have found their practice facility this week ahead of their Super Bowl 58 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers are coming off a 34-31 comeback win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game after they were down 17 points.

With the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the 49ers will be training at the UNLV Football Facility, the school announced.

The UNLV football facility was opened in 2019 and cost nearly $35 million to build. The facility features a 10,000-square-foot weight room that can accommodate upwards of 80 players at a time.

It also has a sports medicine room with 10 training tables, three hydrotherapy tubs (including underwater treadmills) and meeting rooms for each position group as well as offices for the coaching staff.

It is a great spot for the 49ers to train and prepare for their Super Bowl 58 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

49ers vs Chiefs: Who is favored to win Super Bowl 2024?

Super Bowl 58 is set to kickoff on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the San Francisco 49ers.

The two teams also featured in the 2020 finale and the Chiefs defeated the 49ers to win the Super Bowl. It was a learning experience for San Francisco, as linebacker Fred Warner said they were too young and naive during that game.

"When you're young and naive, you think when you go so early in your career it's like, 'Man, this is just what it's like, you go to the Super Bowl every year,'" Warner said, via ESPN. "That's not what the case is."

The 49ers are currently 2-point favorites to defeat the Chiefs and are -125 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is +105.

Heading into the matchup, San Francisco's defensive coordinator Steve Wilks knows stopping the Chiefs offense is easier said than done.

“We definitely have to prepare and be ready,” Wilks said at his press-conference. “It’s different things that we have to do. Number one, he’s doing a tremendous job, really extended plays. We talked all week. It’s two plays within one down. When the ball snaps and then once he starts to scramble.

"So he’s phenomenal. The best I’ve ever seen for just buying time, winning with his feet and getting the ball where it needs to go down the field.”

Super Bowl 58 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.