IN PHOTOS: Ciara flaunts her baby bump in stunning new photoshoot

Ciara has supported his husband, quarterback Russell Wilson, since they met in 2015. It was the perfect storm after the musician-entrepreneur called off her engagement with Future. She had a son with the hip-hop artist, which Wilson treats as his own.

However, their love for one another led to two children, a girl and a boy. Their third child together is on the way and the “How We Roll” singer-songwriter is rocking it. She continues to be stylish even as her baby bump grows.

Ciara looks stunning in her latest photoshoots

Ciara shared on Instagram a photoshoot wherein she rocked an outfit inspired by her husband’s uniform with the Denver Broncos. She was game for the camera despite carrying her fourth child and third with Wilson. She captioned her post:

“When Team Bae is Life #3 🧡💙”

Ciara rocks an outfit inspired by her husband's football uniform. (Image credit: Ciara on Instagram)

The couple got engaged in March 2016 and married four months later in Peckforton Castle, Cheshire, England. They welcomed their first child, Sienna Princess Wilson, in April 2017. Their second child, Win Harrison Wilson, was born in July 2020.

Ciara initially announced her recent pregnancy last August when she posted a black-and-white silhouette video where she shared her baby bump.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson’s wife posted another photo wherein she proudly shares her baby bump. There is no word yet on their third child’s name.

She continued to work on her music even if she was already carrying her child. She still participated in the “How We Roll” music video shooting with Chris Brown. However, it’s not the first time she did it because she filmed a music video when she was nine months pregnant with Win.

Aside from the music industry, she ventured into sports when she and her husband became part of the Seattle Sounders ownership group. They also produce advertisements and programs through Why Not You Productions.

She has also lent her platform to charity through the Why Not You Foundation, opening a charter school in June 2021. They also donated one million meals to Food Lifeline to help the Puget Sound Region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos hoping for a victory in Week 2

While Ciara is going through pregnancy, Russell Wilson hopes he can help conceive a win for the Denver Broncos. They narrowly lost their season opener to the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16. Counting last season, the Broncos have lost eight of their last ten games.

They hope to turn things around when they face the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Otherwise, an 0-2 start doesn’t look good for a quarterback who signed a five-year, $242.5 million contract extension. Wilson has a 5-13 record with Denver as of Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.