IN PHOTOS: Ciara Wilson shows off baby bump as Russell Wilson leads Broncos to stellar win vs Packers

Frustrated Russell Wilson fans had a good day on Sunday as he led the Denver Broncos to defeat Jordan Love's Packers after a 2-5 start. The quarterback is also about to be a father again as his wife Ciara is pregnant. The pop star appears to be far along in her pregnancy in the pictures posted to Instagram following the game on Sunday.

Simply captioned "Sunday Fun Day," the pop star's photos were a behind-the-scenes look at what the Wilson family was up to that day. In two of the photos, Ciara posed for the camera in the stadium hallway. In one photo, the quarterback posed with his kids. In another photo, two kids are seen throwing a football around in the Broncos endzone at Empower Field.

Russell Wilson bounces back after painful loss to Patrick Mahomes

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos recently suffered two losses in four days and many blamed Russell Wilson. In Week 5, he suffered a game-losing fumble against the New York Jets and in Week 6 he failed to beat out a Patrick Mahomes team that failed to score 20 points.

In Week 7, however, Wilson bounced back with a strong performance against the Green Bay Packers. He didn't light up the scoreboard, but he didn't turn over the ball and came in clutch when it mattered most.

In the contest, Wilson completed 20 of 29 passes for 194 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions. The Packers were shut out in the first half when Denver took a 9-0 lead, however, in what was not the first time this season, the team saw their lead evaporate in the second half.

The Broncos responded when they went down 17-16, quickly netting a field goal. Then, Patrick Surtain's defense held off Jordan Love's final drive that reached the edge of field goal range. The game-winning interception came from P.J. Locke, who had cost the team a timeout earlier in the contest when he failed to enter the game when his unit was called.

Russell Wilson next gets another matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Denver just two weeks after facing them at Arrowhead Stadium. If the Broncos can defeat Patrick Mahomes, it would be the team's first win over Andy Reid's team since 2015.