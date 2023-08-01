In Photos: Ciara Wilson teases stunning GAP collab with kids

Ciara Wilson and her children collaborated with one of the most famous fashion brands in the industry.

The Grammy-winning singer collaborated with GAP along with her oldest son, Future, 8 (whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Future), and Sienna, 5. The beautiful pictures of them were uploaded by the brand's official account on Instagram. The collection is set to drop on August 4.

Ciara is also the face of GAP X LoveShackFancy's new collection, which she called "beautiful". She exclusively talked to PEOPLE and spoke about the 76-piece capsule designed for men, women, children and babies.

"What I love about it is that it intersects the culture of romanticism and merges Gap’s iconic styles with LoveShackFancy’s vintage-inspired florals and feminine silhouette.”

Ciara Wilson thinks that infusing her personality into their creations with iconic brands like GAP and LoveShackFancy was truly a dream come true.

The heritage-inspired collection offers a delightful mix of styles, perfect for the versatile taste of the Basic Instinct musician. From statement-making trench coats to floral-print hoodie dresses and jeans, the lineup is both timeless and tailored to her "tomboy" fashion. Even her little ones can find something special in this diverse collection.

Ciara Wilson collaborated with yet another megabrand

In 2022, the wife of Russell Wilson partnered with Rice Krispies Treats to release a new single called "Treat" that promoted sharing traditions and spending quality time with family.

Ciara Wilson and her family made a move to Colorado, following Russell's appointment as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Embracing the beauty of the outdoors in their new home, Ciara enjoyed spending time with her children, involving them in baking and making music together. She took pride in their participation in her latest single "Treat."

However, amidst the joys of their new surroundings, one thing she's not too fond of is the geese leaving droppings on their lawn. Ciara said:

"I can tell you I think I'm going to definitely be more of an outdoorsy kind of girl now. I've already [seen] snakes ... geese running around on my lawn."

"I don't want no geese poop on my lawn," Ciara added.

Nonetheless, the family was excited about their new chapter in Colorado and the opportunities it brings.