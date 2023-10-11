IN PHOTOS: Cincinnati Bengals show support to Israel by lighting up Paycor Stadium amid Israel-Palestine war

Palestinian militant group Hamas' rocket assault on Israel shocked the world last weekend. Teams, celebrities and other members of our society have come forth in this dark moment to show their support for those in ailment in Israel. NFL side Cincinnati Bengals did the same two days after their Sunday showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Tuesday, Jordan Vilines, a reporter for FOX 19, managed to capture the following glimpses of Paycor Stadium, the Bengals' home field, emitting blue lights as a show of solidarity for Israel in their troubled times:

They were not the only one to react to the war. Shortly after the Detroit Lions defeated the Panthers 42-24, linebacker Alex Anzalone pled to the Biden administration to save his parents from besiegement in Jerusalem. He told the Detroit News:

"It’s hard. (It's) really all I’ve been thinking about."

"My parents are in this group. Please get my parents home… @POTUS," he wrote on X

Can Bengals retain momentum vs. Seahawks?

Back on the gridiron, though, the Cincinnati Bengals will hope that their momentum finally asserts itself against the streaking Seattle Seahawks - their second of three straight interconference opponents.

The victory over Arizona Cardinals was just their second win in five games, a stretch that includes zero-touchdown losses at the divisional rival Cleveland Browns (3-24) and the similarly struggling Tennessee Titans (3-27). And ahead of the Sunday afternoon game, head coach Zac Taylor knows his team needs perform better than they did last time out (via the Dayton Daily News):

“We have to continue to build this and improve. It wasn’t always perfect through the course of the game. We could have been so much better in all areas. That was kind of the message to the guys is (we are) happy that we won and proud of them, but we have to get better real fast.”

One of the biggest reasons for the Bengals struggles has been star quarterback Joe Burrow. Ever since he became the NFL's highest-paid player, he has struggled mightily, failing to reach double-digit touchdown passes and also receiving 11 sacks.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are coming off a high. Heading into their bye week, they destroyed the New York Giants 24-3 on Monday Night Football, buoyed by a 97-yard interception return touchdown by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon.