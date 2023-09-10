IN PHOTOS: Claire Kittle joins Kristin Juszczyk in excitement for 49ers season opener vs. Steelers

The San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going face-to-face against each other in their first game of the year at Acrisure Stadium.

The Niners, which were successful in leading themselves to the Super Bowl last year, will work their hardest to win the title this year. This will happen when the best players on the team, like George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, play at an elite level.

Therefore, to support them, their wives are attending the team's season opener. Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk were seen sporting their best outfits, inspired by the red and gold colors of the Niners.

Both the wives of the players shared pictures of their stylish attire. Claire opted to wear an oversized 49ers jersey and paired it with simple black leggings. An edgy cap was donned on her head, and a pair of sleek sneakers completed her look.

Image Credit: Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram Stories

Kristin, on the other hand, went for an Instagram Baddie look by transforming an oversized SF 49ers shirt into a tube top. She wore a baggy black pant and chunky sandals.

Both the ladies looked excited to cheer for their husbands, who are currently holding the lead against Pittsburgh.

49ers vs. Steelers game blocked out for many Californian viewers

San Francisco's first game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be available to many viewers in Northern California due to a dispute between DirecTV and Nexstar.

This dispute began when DirecTV dropped Nexstar stations from its lineup after their contract expired.

Viewers who are DirecTV customers can watch the game by streaming it on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app, or by starting a seven-day free trial of NFL+. In response to the blackout, DirecTV is offering affected customers a one-time $10 credit on their bill.