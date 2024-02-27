IN PHOTOS: Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s fiancée flaunts diamond ring, baby bump

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson tends to keep his personal life away from social media and headlines. However, it has come to light in the last few months that he and his high school sweetheart, Jada Richardson, are expecting their first child.

The couple celebrated the upcoming birth of their child with a sweet baby shower, as seen in photos on Instagram. The couple took pictures in front of a sign that read, "We can bearly wait," alongside baby blue, cream and brown balloons.

"Mommy and fiancée," Jada captioned the post.

Jada's engagement ring is also seen in the photos and a short video. Considering the couple has kept their relationship private, it's unclear whether they just got engaged or if the Colts' quarterback gifted his fiancee a new ring.

Anthony Richardson begins throwing after shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had a promising rookie season until he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5. He underwent surgery to repair his AC joint and missed the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, which made quarterback Gardner Minshew the starter for the rest of the season.

Now, the 21-year-old has taken a big step in his road to recovery and getting back on the gridiron. A video of Richardson beginning a throwing program surfaced on social media recently.

The video was posted by Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, and shows the former Florida Gators QB dropping back and throwing a short pass.

The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft is looking to join his team for offseason workouts beginning in April. In January, he told reporters that his rehabilitation was advancing well.

"Pretty good. 'I'm excited," Richardson said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "Every day I'm trying to push the trainers to go a little harder with me so I can get back to throwing, get back on the field. So, everything's smooth right now. I'm excited, I'm just ready to start throwing again."

In the four games in his rookie season, Richardson had 577 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 136 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.