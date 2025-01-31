IN PHOTOS: Cooper Kupp's wife Anna recaps 'most exhausting' January 

On the last day of January, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna, looked back at the month on Instagram and called it the “most exhausting" one of her life.

Alongside, Mrs. Kupp posted unseen pictures, which consisted of scenes from the football field, emotional moments and everyday chaos.

In the first picture, Anna was bonding with fellow Rams wives and girlfriends in matching team jackets. Another photo showed Cooper enjoying a quiet meal. The third featured Anna cheering alongside one of their sons during the Rams vs. Vikings game.

A different intimate image captured Anna massaging Cooper’s head. Another shot was of a lively restaurant gathering, with Kupp at the center of a table, which was filled with food and laughter.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @annamariekupp)

Out of all, the highlight was Fletcher Cox’s unexpected gesture at Anna, which the Rams star's wife mentioned in the caption, writing:

"Notable mention: Fletcher Cox flipping me off."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @annamariekupp)

Well, January wasn’t just a marathon for the Kupps. It was a rollercoaster for the Los Angeles Rams.

The team had a big win in the wild-card round and defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 27-9. But their playoff run ended in the next game with a close 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That said, Cooper Kupp had a strong game against the Vikings. He caught five passes for 61 yards. However, he only managed five catches for 27 yards in the Rams vs. Eagles.

His season was tough, especially with injuries and fewer opportunities as Puka Nacua took on a bigger role. Still, Kupp stayed a dependable target for Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

Cooper Kupp's wife was his loudest cheerleader after Rams' playoff exit

After the Rams playoff run ended in the Divisional Round following a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna took to Instagram and dedicated a heartfelt message for her husband.

"So much to reflect on from year 8. For now, all I have to say is that I am so extremely blessed to walk this road with this man, and I truly don’t think it would be feasible if it were anyone else. The sun to my moon. I’m obsessed with you, Cooper Kupp. Love being yours," she wrote.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @annamariekupp)

As Anna pointed out, in 2024, Cooper Kupp completed his eight-year career with the Los Angeles Rams. He was drafted in the third round in 2017.

Over his career, he has gathered 634 catches for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns. He's been a key player for the Rams, especially under coach Sean McVay.

