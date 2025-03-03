IN PHOTOS: Davante Adams enjoys wholesome Disneyland trip with kids and wife amid trade rumors

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram on March 2nd to upload pictures from his recent family trip to Disneyland. The post was later shared by his wife, Devanne Joelle, on her Instagram. Adams and Joelle got married in 2018 and have three children together, Daija Leigh, Dezi Lynn, and a son born last year in August.

Adams uploaded adorable pictures of his daughters, who were wearing pink jackets with pink bunny hair clips, and his newborn son, who spent most of the time in his mother’s arms. The post was later shared by Joelle on her IG story. This was their first family trip since their son was born last year.

Adams took a 2-week leave in August to be with his wife as they were expecting a son, as revealed in the Netflix series ‘Receiver.’ In an interview with Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he said:

“We’re close enough where it could be any day, so we’ll do what we have to do if it does happen while we’re out here. I’m waiting for that call at any point.”

Although Adams and his wife have maintained privacy about their newborn child, they shared pictures of their extended family via a photoshoot. Devanne cheerfully shared the pictures on her Instagram on November 28th and captioned:

“Feeling extra thankful this year for my beautiful family and the sweetest 3 months with our newest blessing🤎”

After a forgettable season with the Jets, Adams found solace in spending quality time with his family, where they celebrated his birthday on December 25th and later Devanne’s birthday on January 15th, capping it off with their first family trip of the year.

New York Jets set to release Davante Adams

Unfortunately, Adams has some lingering issues to look after amidst his trade rumors. After playing just 11 games alongside his trusted quarterback, Adam Rodgers, the Jets have decided to release him.

Though Adams has two more years on his current deal, he will be hitting his cap of $38.3 million in 2025 and 2026. If the Jets release or trade him before June 1, they will take a hit of $8.3 million but save $29.9 million on his contract. They had acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders last season, reuniting him with Rodgers with the hope of seeing some of the duo’s magic at the Packers.

