IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson celebrates getting engaged to Jilly Anais amid recovery from Achilles injury

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Jilly Anais as he recovers from an Achilles injury suffered in the 2024 NFL season. The happy couple posted pictures on social media with posts celebrating the announcement.

The photo montage on Instagram opened with Jilly Anais showing off a radiant smile and her ring as Deshaun Watson hugge her. There were other photos of them posing and kissing on a beach in dimming sunlight. The images rounded off with the ring on her hand against the backdrop of a rose bouquet.

She wrote in the post:

"Mrs. Watson Loading…"

Deshaun Watson signed off:

"MORE GLORY (Prayer emoji)"

Deshaun Watson's commitment to Jilly Anais stands in sharp contrast with his Browns' future

With Deshaun Watson getting engaged to Jilly Anais, he's in a position where his personal life looks more serene than his professional life. That hasn't always been the case, as he has previously battled serious sexual misconduct allegations even as the Browns gave him the largest guaranteed contract at the time.

However, now, it's his future on the field that's in question. The quarterback's Achilles injury meant that he didn't finish the season, but his performances before that were more worrisome. He looks like a shell of a player from when he was with the Texans.

After never throwing for less than 25 touchdowns in a full season with Houston, he has 19 passing touchdowns in three years in Cleveland. He has never completed all 17 games in a season, with the first year truncated by suspension stemming from the aforementioned accusations, and the following years with injuries.

The most worrying aspect for him is that when Jameis Winston came in to relieve him, the offense looked much more lively than with Deshaun Watson on the field. Even then, Winston's penchant for throwing interceptions meant that Kevin Stefanski benched him and tried out Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe to end the season.

There's every reason to believe that the Browns are looking for a new quarterback with Russell Wilson confirmed to have met the franchise. Therefore, there's no guarantee that Deshaun Watson will remain the starter when he recovers from his injury.

While that uncertainty will linger at least until the 2025 season begins, there's more certainty in his life off the field after his engagement with Jilly Anais.

