IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais attend Cavaliers-Warriors game after Browns' 27-0 domination

Deshaun Watson has already missed three games this season. He was supposed to play in one of those games but opted to defer after feeling some discomfort in his shoulder. But when fully healthy, the former Clemson standout is one of the best in the game.

Watson had 19 completions for 219 yards and two touchdowns in their Week 9 shutout victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It’s an excellent bounce-back performance after completing just one pass in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Deshaun Watson celebrated their victory by going to a Cleveland Cavaliers game

In the afternoon of November 5, 2023, Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-0. He threw touchdown passes to David Njoku and Amari Cooper, who finished with 139 receiving yards.

A few hours later, he was with his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, in a Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Golden State Warriors. It’s a double celebration in Cleveland as the Cavs defeated the Warriors 115-104. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 31 points, while Darius Garland added 24. Here are photos of Watson and Anais at the Cavaliers game.

Image credit: Jilly Anais on Instagram (@jillyanais)

Image credit: Jilly Anais on Instagram (@jillyanais)

While Deshaun Watson and the Browns offense did their part, Jim Schwartz’s defense again dominated. They had seven sacks and ten hits on quarterback Clayton Tune, who finished with only 58 passing yards.

Meanwhile, the Browns are 4-1 in Watson's games this season. He has 85 completions for 902 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions through Week 9.

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend demands respect for the quarterback

Much has been said about Watson’s performance in relation to his five-year, $230 million contract. Most football fans and experts believe he is not living up to that lucrative deal. However, his girlfriend wants to make things straight by demanding respect for the quarterback, as shown in her recent Instagram posts.

Image Credit: Jilly Anais on Instagram (@jillyanais)

While Watson’s numbers are nowhere near the top quarterbacks, he is trending up after completing his second multi-touchdown game in his last three outings. At his best, he can elevate the passing game for the run-first Browns.

With the Houston Texans, he once led the league with 4,820 passing yards. That’s the Deshaun Watson Browns fans expected when he was given that fully guaranteed deal, which will expire after the 2026 season.

More importantly, the Browns’ Week 9 victory improved their record to 5-3, keeping them in striking distance with AFC North leaders Baltimore Ravens. They have the same record as the Pittsburgh Steelers and one game better than the Cincinnati Bengals.