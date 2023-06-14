IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais spend romantic vacation in Turkey amid Browns minicamp

After four days of grueling minicamp for the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson is having himself a much-needed break.

Yesterday, the quarterback's girlfriend, singer Jilly Anais posted pictures of themselves and some friends in Turkey's inland Cappadocia region on Instagram, with everyone wearing white bathrobes:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two had been in the country to watch the recently-concluded UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, which was won by Manchester City, as Watson's post indicated:

I’ma take her out to Turkey.. take her to see @mancity .. Champions League, there’ll be a driver for you on arrival!

What did Deshaun Watson say during Browns minicamp?

2023 marks Watson's first full season as the Browns' starting quarterback. He had been suspended for the first 11 games of last year while he faced multiple sexual assault cases, leading Cleveland to start Jacoby Brissett.

During last week's minicamp, which occurred before he visited Turkey, Watson was asked about the offense's situation. He began with two words:

"Everything's new."

When asked to elaborate further, he said:

“I would just say the foundation and the structure of the offense is the same, but as we build and continue to get ready for the season, everything else is new. (Head coach) Kevin (Stefanski) is always evolving, him and (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt), they’re always working out and watching tape and trying to do different things and how we can scheme different teams and different defensive schemes. So it’s kind of hard to really explain that.”

Jeff Schudel @jsproinsider Deshaun Watson says his confidence is coming back. The #Browns quarterback hasn’t played a full season since 2020. Deshaun Watson says his confidence is coming back. The #Browns quarterback hasn’t played a full season since 2020. https://t.co/9HpM46kpL6

A part of the "new" offense, according to Watson, is wideout Marquise Goodwin. The Browns signed him in free agency in April, and the quarterback likes the versatility Goodwin provides:

“It can be scary because the secondary and the defense have to watch out for him. So you have to make sure you get your depth if you’re playing defense and keep your eyes on whatever you’ve got, whatever that defense is trying to do."

He added:

“It kind of opens up other guys underneath because if that guy runs by and if we can hit those deep shots, that can open up the run game and also the intermediate and short game in the passing game.”

The Browns do not return to practice until the middle of next month, when they prepare for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets on August 3.

Poll : 0 votes