IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais is first in line to celebrate Browns 24-3 win vs Bengals

Jilly Anais celebrated Deshaun Watson's first NFL 2023 win. Aiding the Cleveland Browns in their first home win since 2004, Watson and the Browns were able to rise above Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson ran for a touchdown while throwing for another one, leading the team to their 24-3 win.

Anais, present at the game, was incredibly proud of her partner.

Image Credit: Jilly Anais' official IG account (@jillyanais)

The couple posed together on the field, embracing as Anais posed for the camera. Deshaun Watson looked delighted to be with Anais, even sharing a kiss before they parted again.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Anais wrote in the caption:

"THAT’S MY QUARTERBACK!"

Anais also showed off her Deshaun Watson and Browns-themed outfit.

Image Credit: Jilly Anais' official Instagram (@jillyanais)

Forgoing a Watson No.4 jersey, Anais wore a t-shirt with Watson's name and face on it. Pairing it with a sparkly football purse, she even showed off her nails painted with Watson's initials and No. 4.

A few fans continued to call out the couple, urging Anais to leave Watson for cheating on her. Anais, despite the constant hate comments, has continued to support the Browns star.

As the season progresses, one can expect more appearances from Anais.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns have set themselves up for a great season

Irrespective of the comments, Watson has been determined to complete a successful NFL season. The Browns seem to be headed in the right direction.

Speaking highly of the team's defense after the game, Watson said:

“They wanted to prove a point. So I know they handled what they needed to handle. Those guys are fired up. They bring the swagger. They bring the energy, and I think we’ve seen that today.”

However, a few fans slammed Watson for his performance along with Burrow. Many were expecting more out of the QB, especially in a home game.

Watson continued to praise his team and accepted that they needed to improve:

"Cleveland, that W was for you! Lots of room to get better, but that was fun! Keep stacking! 4EVER love DAWG POUND!".

Fans, hopeful for other games, urged Watson to do better as the season progresses. The next Browns game is scheduled against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 18 at Acrisure Stadium.