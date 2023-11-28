IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais flaunts $590 Amiri shoes in latest social media post

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may no longer be playing in 2023 after undergoing shoulder surgery, but he, at least, has someone to offer him support as he recovers.

His girlfriend, musician Jilly Anais, has always been known to be one of the most active NFL partners on social media. She showed off her brand-new shoes on Instagram on Sunday.

Wearing a white crop top with aqua text and wide-legged jeans, Anais complemented it with a blue Chanel bag and triply colored Amiri sneakers worth $590:

With Deshaun Watson out, could Browns be turning to new signing Joe Flacco?

Losing Deshaun Watson is definitely a massive blow for the Cleveland Browns, but it hurts more, coming amidst their surprising 7-4 playoff push.

The team had relatively low expectations ahead of the former Houston Texan's first full season, only to destroy the Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener. Since then, they have been decent, avenging losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers during a recent three-win streak.

However, with Watson gone, the Browns are turning to a former foe: Joe Flacco, whom they signed last week. Adam Schefter reports that the Super Bowl XLVII MVP may be starting against the Los Angeles Rams. He said on Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show:

"I think there's a real possibility they could go to Joe Flacco this week. He's been impressive when he went in there and worked out. I wouldn't rule it out if that we could see him starting on Sunday."

Deshaun Watson first injured his shoulder ahead of the 28-3 loss to the Ravens and was declared inactive for the game. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started in his place but was picked off thrice.

PJ Walker got the nod for their return from bye week against the San Francisco 49ers. While he threw two interceptions against zero touchdowns, the Browns won 19-17 after Jake Moody missed a game-winning field goal attempt with nine seconds left.

He would throw for three more picks against a touchdown at the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks before Watson returned two weeks later against the Arizona Cardinals.

Thompson-Robinson reclaimed starting duties in Week 11 against the Steelers but sustained a concussive hit in the 29-12 loss at the Denver Broncos, prompting Walker to relieve him.