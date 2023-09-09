IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais hosts grand Cleveland Browns Luncheon ahead of Bengals opener

2023 is a crucial year for Deshaun Watson.

The quarterback was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2022, but did not take the field until the team's twelfth game, as he served a suspension in relation to his various sexual misdeeds dating back to when he was a Houston Texan. In his absence, Jacoby Brissett led them to a 4-7 record, before Watson went 3-3.

Now the three-time Pro Bowler is set to play his first full season in the orange-and-brown, and in commemoration of this, his girlfriend, musician Jilly Anais held a special event.

Jilly Anais hosts Browns' Kickoff Luncheon

On Thursday afternoon, Anais hosted a women-only luncheon at Fahrenheit Cleveland. As the host, she clearly identified herself with a yellow blouse and blue skirt, both with leaf and pearl ornaments.

Around 20 people were present for the occasion:

Rocco Whalen, the head chef at Fahrenheit, also shared a photo of himself at the event:

Deshaun Watson wants to forget about Houston ahead of first Browns season opener vs. Bengals

Meanwhile, back on the gridiron, Deshaun Watson wants to create a new chapter in his career as the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Browns knew what they were getting into when they traded for the embattled quarterback, who was at the time facing multiple lawsuits. The general public has not since forgotten, but he is no longer looking back.

During camp on Wednesday, Watson said:

"I'm not the same guy I feel like I've evolved to a new level, and I'm ready to be able to show that. Last year was a tricky time, where I was learning everything, but I don't want to just get caught up on, hey, Houston this, Houston that. I had a lot of fun, a lot of success in Houston, but I want to have that success and start something new in Cleveland."

He added:

"I think each and every game is opportunity for myself to go out there and show who I am. And I have a lot to prove. And I want to go out there and prove it, not just for people in general, but just for myself because that's the type of competitor I am, and I just want to go out there and be the best I can and help this team win."

The Browns-Bengals game will kick off at 1 PM ET on CBS.