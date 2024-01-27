IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais steals the spotlight in glamorous fit at Snoop Dogg's movie premiere

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais have been dating since 2019, and have stuck together despite the legal matters the Cleveland Browns quarterback faced. Likewise, they are each other’s number one fan through ups and downs.

As Watson tries to bring the Browns back to football relevance, Jilly Anais is embarking on a thriving music career. Her growing popularity has her rubbing shoulders with the who’s who of the recording industry as she graced the premiere of hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg’s latest movie, The Underdoggs.

She went to the celebration in style, as shown by the pictures she shared on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jilly Anais stuns the crowd with her outfit during the premier of Snoop Dogg’s new movie, The Underdoggs.

Jilly Anais stuns the crowd with her outfit during the premier of Snoop Dogg’s new movie, The Underdoggs.

Deshaun Watson accompanied Anais to the launch, and they even had a photo taken with the main protagonist. She posted their picture with Snoop Dogg with the caption:

“Thank you @PrimeVideo for having us last night at the Premiere of #TheUnderdoggs! We laughed the entire movie! Congrats to uncle @SnoopDogg #PRIMEVIDEO”

Here’s a video on how she prepared for the event:

In the movie, Snoop Dogg portrays the role of former NFL player Jaycen Jennings, who agreed to coach a youth football team to avoid prison time. The cast includes Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz, George Lopez, Kandi Burruss and Kal Penn among others.

Amazon MGM Studios released the film on Prime Video on Jan 26. Charles Stone III directed the movie, while Snoop Dogg, Kenya Barris and Jonathan Glickman were producers.

The movie’s plot pays tribute to the rapper’s experience as a youth football coach. He, and Constance Schwartz-Morini, founded the Snoop Youth Football League in 2005, and over 60,000 kids have participated since then. Some of them have even made it to the NFL like Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first football-related encounter between Deshaun Watson and Snoop Dogg. They were teammates for the American Football Conference during the Madden 21 edition of the Pro Bowl. Derrick Henry and Keyshawn Johnson completed Team AFC.

Deshaun Watson shares an update on his shoulder injury

The Browns announced that Watson will undergo a season-ending surgery after their Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Flacco took over, leading them to the Wild Card Round.

While the Super Bowl-winning quarterback played magnificently to save Cleveland’s season, Deshaun Watson will still be their starting signal-caller next season. But, this scenario depends on his recovery period.

In a recent episode of his QB Unplugged podcast, the Pro Bowl quarterback mentioned that it might take up to four months before he can start throwing the football again. Barring any delays or complications, that timeline will have him ready in time for spring workouts.