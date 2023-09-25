IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais stuns in $5,000 Gucci outfit at Browns vs Titans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned with his best performance after enduring a poor NFL season last year. The Browns went against the Tennessee Titans in an outstanding 27-3 game.

The former Houston Texans QB completed 27 of 33 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns and was able to score an 82% completion rate, the best of his career. And to witness his comeback, his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, was present on the sidelines.

The singer posted a series of pictures on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, Jilly could be seen donning some of the most coveted pieces from the luxury brand Gucci.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She wore a jersey zip jacket, which cost around $1,802. Her white shorts sell for $965 and her hat is worth a sweet $455. But the most expensive Gucci item in her outfit was her purse, which was in collaboration with another high-end brand, Balenciaga. The purse's value is estimated to be around $2,250, thus totaling her entire outfit's worth at approximately $5,017.

Deshaun Watson's decision-making has become a concern for the team

Deshaun Watson's decision-making has become a concern for the Cleveland Browns' offense. Against the Tennessee Titans, Watson made a costly decision to throw the ball backward, resulting in a 16-yard loss for the Browns.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately for Cleveland, a pass interference call on the Titans saved them from the full consequences of the play. Despite this mistake, the Browns were able to score a touchdown and took a 13-3 lead against the Titans.

When the Browns played against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Deshaun Watson faced fines totaling $35,513 for various disciplinary actions. These include making a "violent gesture" during a touchdown celebration and receiving penalties for unnecessary roughness.

Watson's performance since his return from suspension has been anything but triumphant, with interceptions, fumbles and penalties overshadowing his positives on the field.