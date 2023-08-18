In Photos: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais stuns with new sheer outfit

There is much pressure on Deshaun Watson to produce for the Cleveland Browns during the 2023 NFL season. First, he completed only 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns in six games last year.

Second, the Browns gave him a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract. Quarterbacks that get that kind of contract are expected to elevate the team’s competitiveness.

However, he has been out of competition since Week 1 of the 2021 season. A year later, he also served an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Luckily, his support system never wavered, especially with his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, at his side throughout that episode.

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend shows the newest addition to her wardrobe

Jilly Anais posted on Instagram photos of her wearing a sheer outfit. She wore it while having a meal with a friend.

Jilly grew up in Houston, Texas. She is the daughter of former Texas A&M basketball standout Jules K. Moor and telecommunications executive Theresa Moor. Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend is a pop singer with over three million Instagram followers.

She started her music career in the early 2010s. Jilly Anais also released her latest single, Like That, last March and went on tour with Nick Cannon.

She is also a beauty queen, winning the 2011 Miss Houston pageant. Three years later, she moved to Los Angeles. Jilly dated NBA player Dejounte Murray before going into a relationship with Watson.

Watson and Anais met in 2019 when the quarterback was still with the Houston Texans. TMZ reported that one of their first dates was an early morning workout at a yoga studio. Fast forward to 2023, and they will be celebrating their fourth anniversary.

Deshaun Watson is gaining his old form back

Returning to game shape will be challenging for the three-time Pro Bowler, especially after missing almost two football seasons. However, he manifests signs of his dominant form during the Browns’ training camp.

Barking Browns Show host Nick Karns tweeted in early August:

“In his first set of rezone drills, Deshaun Watson threw 3 TDs on 4 attempts. 👀”

He later added:

“Make that 6 TDs in 8 attempts 🔥”

While Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been the talk of the town during the preseason, Cleveland’s success will heavily depend on Watson’s leadership. Competing in their division alone is no joke because of fellow AFC North quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson.

But Deshaun Watson will have a talented crew around him, starting with All-Pro running back Nick Chubb. The Browns also have Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and David Njoku as leaders of their receiving corps.