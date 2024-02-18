IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais turns heads in glamorous red outfit during Italy vacay with Browns QB

Deshaun Watson couldn't play the entire 2023-24 season with the Cleveland Browns after injuring his shoulder. Since then, he has been busy recuperating, with his girlfriend Jilly Anais supporting him.

The two recently spent a vacation in Rome, Italy, which she has posted images of on Instagram. Anais wore a red dress and similarly colored heels, while Watson (whose face is not visible in the only photo to feature him) wore a white suit and shoes:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Deshaun Watson have a new backup in 2024? Tony Grossi pitches Mitch Trubisky joining Browns

It may be safe to say that the Deshaun Watson era has not gone smoothly for the Cleveland Browns.

Since he was sent there in 2022, the three-time Pro Bowler has not played a full season. First, it was a lengthy suspension related to the investigation into his sexual misconduct.

Then it was a shoulder injury during the Week 10 game with the Baltimore Ravens and subsequent season-ending surgery. That forced the team to cycle through four more starters besides him: PJ Walker, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, eventual Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco and Jeff Driskel.

The Browns will need new depth behind Deshaun Watson, especially with all the four aforementioned players bar Thompson-Robinson becoming free agents once the new league year begins and potentially expected to find new jobs elsewhere.

ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Grossi has an idea: sign Mitch Trubisky. He said on Friday's episode of The Really Big Show:

"First of all, Trubisky was highly regarded by the (chief strategy officer) Paul DePodesta and (general manager) Andrew Berry regime when he came out of the draft.

"And also there’s the (new offensive coordinator) Ken Dorsey link. Trubisky went from Chicago to Buffalo as the backup, with Brian Daboll the coordinator at the time. Dorsey was the quarterbacks coach. I think Trubisky will be the candidate from Ken Dorsey."

Expand Tweet

The former Chicago Bears Pro Bowler was recently released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after being surpassed in the depth chart in his two seasons by Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph.

He has also been linked to the New York Jets, who have long been rumored to want to ditch the perenially underwhelming Zach Wilson.