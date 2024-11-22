In Photos: Dolphins star Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle shares sneak peek into early-Thanksgiving dinner

Even though the holiday is still a few days away, Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, celebrated an early Thanksgiving dinner with her gal pals. After attending ELLE's "2024 Women in Hollywood" event in Los Angeles on Thursday, Earle sneaked out for a cozy date with friends.

She updated her Instagram story with clips of the dinner table and pictures with her friends, thanking them for arranging an early Thanksgiving celebration. Alongside a picture with the group, she wrote:

"Thankful for my girls (we are dweebing in this)."

Alix Earle shares sneak peek into early-Thanksgiving dinner (Image Source: Earle/Instagram)

The dinner came less than a day after she opened up about her initial hesitation to start a relationship with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

Alix Earle revealed not wanting a boyfriend before dating Braxton Berrios

In Thursday's episode of the "Hot Mess with Alix" podcast, Alix Earle recalled her initial days of seeing Berrios:

"We were talking for nine months before we officially were like, label on it. Dating, committed. And partially that was my fault because I was in a little bit of denial. I was like, 'I don't really like him or not. I don't really want a boyfriend.' ... I was so dead set on like, 'I don't want a boyfriend.' And then I was hanging out with him everyday.

"Honestly, with Braxton, that was the first time that I just told him, ‘I really like hanging out with you. I'm just kind of stressed about like this label. I don't know why I feel like it's going to, like, mentally stress me out. ... Like things are going so well.' And he was like, ‘Okay, well, you just let me know when you're ready, I'm here." (1:01:20)

The couple later took a more serious approach to their relationship and went official. Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle celebrated their first anniversary last week, with the SI model recapping her intimate moments with WR on Instagram.

