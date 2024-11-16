IN PHOTOS: Dolphins star Raheem Mostert's wife Devon recaps fun day out with kid

Devon Mostert, the wife of Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, posted some photos on Instagram on Friday, giving fans a peek into her family's early Christmas celebrations.

One of their sons wore a snowman costume and posed for a picture.

Raheem Mostert Son / Image Via Instagram Story / @devonmostert

In another photo, Mostert posed with his wife and their three children: Gunnar Grey, Neeko Rafe and Myles Raheem.

"My Boys," Devon captioned the story.

Raheem Mostert Son / Image Via Instagram Story / @devonmostert

Devon is a Pilates instructor and photographer. She is also the co-founder of "Raheem Mostert Waves of Success Foundation," which provides mentorship to youth.

Raheem Mostert showed dedication as a father after the victory vs. Rams

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

After Miami's 23-15 victory over the LA Rams at SoFi Stadium last Monday, Raheem Mostert demonstrated his commitment to fatherhood. Devon shared on Instagram how the RB, still in his game-day outfit, arrived home at 6:30 a.m. and immediately helped with parental duties.

"When daddy flies back from his game in LA, walks in while I'm packing lunches at 6:30 am, proceeds to help and insists on taking the boys to school with me??? We get out of the car and I'm like... 'Heem, you're still in your game day fit.' Dead. BEST. DAD. EVER," Devon wrote on IG.

Devon posted, alongside a photo of their child hugging Mostert's leg.

Devon's Instagram account, followed by over 20,000 people, regularly features moments with their "boy squad," a term Mostert lovingly used in this year's Mother's Day tribute.

"Thank you so much for being the best mom to our boy squad. When I say you were meant for this boy mom life, you were built for this," he wrote.

Devon met Mostert at Purdue University during his college years from 2011-14. They got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in Mar. 2017.

