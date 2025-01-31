Despite a disappointing 2024 NFL season for the New England Patriots, rookie quarterback Drake Maye is ready for a new chapter in his life, both on and off the field.

Maye's fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, is supportive of his journey. The couple is also planning their wedding this offseason, with Hudson sharing regular updates since their announcement in January.

On Friday, Hudson shared an Instagram post recapping the events of January.

Drake Maye's fiancee Ann Michael Hudson recaps happening January [Image credit: @amh811 IG]

"I’d say 2025 is starting off strong🥂🥹🤍," Hudson wrote.

Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix's wife Izzy also commented with heart-eyes emojis.

Hudson also included photos from their engagement party, which their friends threw for them.

Drake Maye proposed to Ann Hudson with a romantic beachside proposal

Maye posted about the proposal on Instagram, adding photos from their special moment.

Fellow rookies Caleb Williams and JJ McCarthy hyped the couple, with fans pouring in with well wishes and congratulations.

Drake Maye announces engagement to longtime girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson [Credit: Drake Maye/IG]

"Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!❤️," Maye wrote.

After the proposal, the couple even enjoyed a romantic picnic on the beach together.

Ann Michael Hudson and Drake Maye celebrated nine years together in 2024

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson celebrated nine years of their relationship in December.

Celebrating the milestone, Hudson penned a sweet note for Maye.

"9 years with you and it keeps getting better everyday❤️ I couldn’t imagine my life without you as my best friend. I love you more than you know!" Hudson wrote.

That being said, neither has revealed a specified timeline for their upcoming wedding.

With the Patriots' season wrapped up and a new beginning on its way, one can always expect more updates from the couple.

