IN PHOTOS: Fight breaks out at Jets training camp with Michael Clemons throwing punches at Jeremy Ruckert

The New York Jets officially opened their training camp on July 22 in preparation for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Training camps are arguably the most important phase of the offseason program. They are often used by teams to fully introduce their game plans for the upcoming campaign.

It also allows the coaching staff to get a close look at their roster, including analyzing positional battles.

Day one of Jets training camp was apparently extremely eventful, and maybe not in the best way. According to NFL reporter Connor Hughes of SNY, two fights have already broken out between some of the players. At least one of them reportedly resulted in punches being thrown.

According to some of the media members in attendance, Michael Clemons allegedly threw punches at Jeremy Ruckert before having to be separated.

It's unclear at this point what exactly sparked the fight or if any disciplinary action will be taken against any of the players involved. It's not exactly the start to training camp that the Jets were likely hoping for, especially considering the major changes to their roster structure this year.

Most notably, they acquired Aaron Rodgers via trade with the Green Bay Packers to replace Zach Wilson. They also made major changes to their wide receivers to support their new quarterback. Some of their key additions include Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman to replace some of their departures, including Denzel Mims, Elijah Moore, and Braxton Berrios.

The huge changes to their offense make this year's training camp even more important than it usually already is. They will need time to introduce their new system with all of the new pieces. Hopefully, the apparent fight between Michael Clemons and Jeremy Ruckert doesn't negatively impact their process.

When did Michael Clemons and Jeremy Ruckert join the Jets?

Michael Clemons and Jeremy Ruckert were each members of the New York Jets' 2022 NFL draft class. Ruckert was selected in the third round after a solid college football career as a tight end with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Clemons was selected in the following fourth round, playing his college football with the Texas A&M Aggies as a defensive lineman.

We will see if this is a sign of things to come for the franchise, or if it will quickly smooth over.

