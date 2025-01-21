IN PHOTOS: Inside $94,000,000 Raiders star Maxx Crosby's sprawling indoors basketball court 

Maxx Crosby has had plenty of spare time over the past two weeks. The Las Vegas Raiders finished their season with a 4-13 record, far from a playoff spot. As a result, the offseason has already started for their superstars.

Crosby certainly won't complain about spending the next few weeks at home. The superstar defensive end has a $94 million contract signed with the franchise, and he has seemingly used part of this money to build himself a great house, which featured on a recent TikTok video showing some of the things he has on his home:

Impressive pictures from the defender's house

The beautiful house features a collection of jerseys he has traded during his career, some Pro Bowl jerseys of his own and a fantastic basketball court with many of his idols painted on the background. Even his bathroom is impressive and has plenty of beautiful murals around.

It remains to be seen whether there will be some development on Crosby moving to another home. The disappointment from the Raiders season, and a new head coaching change, had the defensive end talking about wanting to compete more in post-season interviews. He's a franchise icon, but Las Vegas is still far from competing.

How much does Maxx Crosby earn from the Raiders? Will he sign an extension?

The star defensive end is one of the rare blue-chip players on the current roster, but his deal already has started to feel a bargain. A four-year extension signed in 2022 locked him for four years and $94 million, but the NFL salary cap skyrocketed over the past three years.

Crosby has two years left on his deal, along with a $52 million cap hit. This is the point where the two sides start to talk about a new extension, but the defensive end will certainly wait to discover their future plans before committing his future to the Raiders.

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he blossomed into the elite tier of EDGE rushers around the league, with two Second-Team All-Pro (2021 and 2023) and four Pro Bowl appearances from 2021 to 2024.

