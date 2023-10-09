IN PHOTOS: Jackson Mahomes wishes ‘lover’ Falon Iris a happy birthday during Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs win in Week 5

While Patrick Mahomes was dicing the Minnesota Vikings in a 27-20 win for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, his brother Jackson Mahomes took his time to send a happy birthday message to 'lover' Falon Iris on his Instagram stories, fueling rumors about a relationship.

Jackson posted two straight pictures with Iris wishing her a happy birthday. Fresh off from some time away from the spotlight, Patrick Mahomes' brother has decided to return as he still deals with a legal case stemming from eight months ago.

Jackson Mahomes was spotted traveling to plenty of Kansas City Chiefs' away games in the past, but it seems that he has decided to skip some of the contests as he deals with legal matters. Nevertheless, while his brother diced through the Minnesota Vikings to improve to a 4-1 record, he seemed to have other important stuff in mind.

The current status of his relationship with Iris is unclear.

Who is Jackson Mahomes? Why was Patrick Mahomes' brother arrested?

Back in February, weeks after his brother Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl, Jackson allegedly grabbed a restaurant owner in Overland Park and kissed her without her consent. Aspen Vaughn called the police to inform them about the assault. Jackson Mahomes was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.

Patrick's brother graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in May 2022 with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He tweeted last summer that he would need to begin looking for a job. His brother has the biggest contract in the league in an average-per-year with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Besides his role as a social media influencer, Jackson Mahomes also owns his own merchandise line called "Unathletic" which he launched in 2020. But it doesn't appear that he has other career endeavors since his graduation last spring.

He has made a living off of social media. The 22-year-old has over one million followers on TikTok, 36,000 followers on Twitter and over 200,000 followers on Instagram.