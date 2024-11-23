IN PHOTOS: Jake Browning and girlfriend Stephanie Niles announce engagement after dream Malibu proposal

Jake Browning and his girlfriend Stephanie Niles have announced their engagement. Dating since 2018, the couple are set to tie the knot. Niles, who has over 50,000 followers on Instagram, shared glimpses of their proposal on social media. Browning proposed to Stephanie in Malibu, the two seemingly alone on the beach when he popped the questions.

The photos, of course, were shared to highlight Niles' reactions.

"HAPPILY EVER AFTER!!!!!! 💍💍💍💍," Stephanie Niles said on IG.

Niles, wearing a black dress to the beach, was shocked because of the surprise proposal. Fans and well-wishers congratulated the happy couple, with Browning also sharing the post on his Instagram.

Niles has been there to support Browning from day one. She is a constant presence at NFL games, sometimes turning heads for her gameday fits at the venue. Before the season started, Niles went viral for her preseason gameday fit.

Niles opted for a halter top, which had the Cincinnati Bengals star's initials on one side.

"Football is BACK & so am I (lol get it?)" she wrote in her IG caption.

Stephanie Niles remembered where she was when Jake Browning got to start for the Bengals

Kickstarting his career with the Minnesota Vikings and the Bengals in 2023, Jake Browning was the backup QB to Joe Burrow. However, with Burrow out with a calf injury in 2023, Browning had the chance to start for the team.

Niles, in an interview with Clear Vision, shared the exact moment she knew her boyfriend would be starting:

"You know, I remember like when he went in, I was at a bar with my friends in Idaho."

"And I was like, 'Holy s***, like I can't believe like, what are we doing right now?' And my friend was like, 'Isn't this the point?' And I realized, 'Yeah, this is the point,'" she added.

Though the couple is relatively private about their personal life, one can certainly expect more updates from Jake Browning and Stephanie Niles in the future.

