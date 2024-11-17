IN PHOTOS: Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper shows off chic $1780 outfit for Lions-Jaguars

Christen Harper showed her support for husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, as he took the field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. Harper recorded a "Get Ready" style post on Instagram that to show her gameday fit ahead of the Week 11 matchup.

Harper's post, which was also a sponsored ad, came with the links to her look so that her 544,000 followers on Instagram could purchase their own. The gameday outfit won't come cheap.

"GRWM for game day in Detroit!!! 🏈🖤 Outfit details linked in my story @shopbop #ad."-Christen Harper wrote in her caption on X

Harper's Anine Bing washed blue jeans retail for $250. The white, short-sleeved sleeveless, cropped top from Sold Oot NYC retails for $85. The Madewell black, leather belt sells for $68 and the Staud, black ankle boots cost a whopping $395.

The black Diesel handbag can be purchased online for $486.50 and the black Lioness jacket retails for $129. As for the accessories, the silver Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings retail for $275 and the Shashi diamond necklace costs $96. The total cost of Christen Harper's Detroit Lions' gameday outfit is $1,780.

A few hours later, Harper shared a photo live from Ford Field where she watched Goff and the Lions dominate the Jaguars.

Christen Harper celebrated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th Anniversary

Christen Harper was first selected by Sports Illustrated to appear in the Swimsuit Issue in 2021 as part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search. Since then, she has appeared in every annual edition of the iconic magazine issue. In 2022, her first issue, she was selected as the "Rookie of the Year."

Earlier this weekend, Harper helped the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition celebrate its 60th Anniversary. The model shared photos on her Instagram story of her look for the party.

She wore a black, short, lace dress that was designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The floral lace dress also had a deep neckline. The celebration took place at the Dante Beverly Hills and included other models who have appeared in the issue through the years.

Harper and Goff met and began dating in 2019 before she was selected by Sports Illustrated. The couple got engaged in 2022 and married in June 2024.

