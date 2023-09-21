IN PHOTOS: Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, stuns in fresh Bengals merch

Joe Burrow, the NFL's latest highest-paid athlete, gets all the support he can from his fans and close friends. One of his biggest fans is his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.

Holzmacher recently updated her Instagram story with two wholesome packages she received from the clothing brand, Abercrombie. The package comes before the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

The gift included a comfortable-looking sweatshirt that had the word "Bengals" printed on it in orange. Holzmacher was thankful for the package and wrote:

"I love this with all my heart."

Image Credit: Olivia Holzmacher's Instagram story

Olivia Holzmacher is ready and excited to attend the Monday night game. But a problem hovers over the Bengals (0-2) as the team's quarterback's active status is not confirmed.

Joe Burrow injury update

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is grappling with a bothersome calf injury that's impacting his performance.

While he's been on the road to recovery and feeling improved, uncertainty looms regarding his participation in the upcoming crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams (1-1). Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor is in a holding pattern, awaiting the crucial evaluations from the medical team before making a definitive decision.

Burrow's injury has presented a major challenge, affecting his capacity to make crucial deep passes, consequently impacting completions.

This scenario has prompted discussions and considerations within the Bengals' coaching staff about the potential need for rest, pondering whether other quarterbacks from the roster might need to step in to fill the void.

The team is closely monitoring Burrow's progress and weighing the risks and benefits of his involvement, aware of the importance of this decision in the context of the upcoming game and the season at large.