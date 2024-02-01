IN PHOTOS: Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia’s stunning IG dump feat. vacation snaps, Bengals QB

Joe Burrow would like his fans to forget the 2023-24 season. On the first day of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals announced that they had secured their superstar quarterback's future for $275 million over five years - the most lucrative contract in NFL history by annual pay.

Then something bad happened. They struggled to maintain their contender status, and it got worse in a Week 11 loss at the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow snapped a ligament in his wrist and had to undergo a season-ending surgery.

Since then, he has been busy recuperating. His girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, has provided an inside look at what they have been doing since then:

Joe Burrow gets praise from new Bengals OC

Meanwhile, the Joe Burrow era has a new face in recently promoted offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher.

The former Indianapolis Colts scout was the Bengals' quarterbacks coach before chosen to succeed Brian Callahan, who left to become the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

In his introductory press conference, Pitcher had some glowing words for Burrow, his mentee of four years and counting (from 5:24):

"Joe Burrow is capable of doing anything you ask him to do, and so that’s what we’ll do this offseason, do a great job of deciding who we need to be moving forward, and then have the adaptability to adjust if we need to.”

Recent mock draft gives Joe Burrow new passing option as Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd hit free agency

There's a more pressing issue for Burrow and the Cincinnati offense: Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are set to become free agents.

While director of player personnel/unofficial GM Duke Tobin would ideally like to keep him in orange and black, whether it be in the short or long term, there remains the possibility that one or both of them could leave.

According to Draft Wire's Curt Popejoy, that problem could be solved by drafting very prolific and highly accomplished Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. He said:

"We keep seeing Brock Bowers fall to the Bengals, and if this happens, the Cincinnati offense gets much more explosive even if Tyler Boyd leaves."

Popejoy also foresees Tobin drafting BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the second round, giving his star quarterback more protection.