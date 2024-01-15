IN PHOTOS: Jordan Love's girlfriend Ronika Stone roasts Cowboys fans after 1000s leave AT&T stadium early during playoff

Jordan Love has had his struggles during his first season as the full-fledged Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. They were 2-5 at one point and looked like a non-contender. However, they finished the regular season on a strong note, winning six of their last eight games.

Despite making the playoffs, no one except Packers fans gave them a chance on the road against the high-powered Dallas Cowboys offense. However, the upstart squad pulled off a Wild Card Round upset after an offensive masterclass.

The 48-32 final score reflected how dominant the seventh-seed Packers were against the heavily favored Cowboys. But with the result seemingly cemented before the game ended, Cowboys fans left AT&T Stadium early to the delight of Love's girlfriend, Ronika Stone.

Ronika Stone celebrated Jordan Love's excellent performance by ridiculing Cowboys fans

The Packers established a 27-0 lead and never looked back. The young squad led by Jordan Love did not flinch even when the Cowboys tried to mount a comeback. As a result, the Lambeau Field tenants advance to the Divisional Round to face the San Francisco 49ers.

While basking on his boyfriend's success, Ronika Stone roasted Dallas Cowboys fans by posting on Instagram stories about empty seats while the game was still ongoing. She caps it off with the caption:

“Leaving so soon Cowboys fans?!”

Jordan Love's girlfriend, Ronika Stone, roasts Dallas Cowboys fans on Instagram. (Image credit: @ronikastone on Instagram)

She made another post with the caption, but it's a selfie with her sister, Ronna Stone.

Jordan Love's girlfriend, Ronika Stone, with her sister Ronna. (Image credit: @ronikastone on Instagram)

While Love and Stone made their relationship official in 2020, it's not the first time she had ties with the NFL. Her father, Ron Stone, is a Pro Bowl offensive lineman who played for the Cowboys, the then-Oakland Raiders, and the 49ers.

Ronika followed in her father's footsteps as an athlete, playing volleyball for the University of Oregon Ducks and in the professional league Athletes Unlimited. Meanwhile, her sister competed in track and field for Oregon while their brother, RJ, is a linebacker for the Washington State Cougars.

A sensational playoff debut for Jordan Love

Aside from taking a shot at Cowboys fans, Ronika Stone must be cheerful about Jordan Love's impressive performance. After becoming Aaron Rodgers' backup for three seasons, he did not waste his opportunity, as proven by his 272 passing yards and three touchdowns in his first taste of NFL postseason action.

That stat line made him the first NFL quarterback to have a perfect passer rating in his playoff debut. Love completed a pass to seven different receivers, including touchdown throws to Romeo Doubs, Luke Musgrave, and Dontayvion Wicks. He also facilitated an offense that generated three rushing touchdowns from Aaron Jones.

At a time and stage wherein the inexperienced ones often falter, Love was unfazed under the bright lights and immense pressure. Hence, they get to play at least one more game this season.