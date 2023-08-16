IN PHOTOS: Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio links up with Sauce Gardner and others at New York Jets training camp

Ralph Macchio got the opportunity to meet Sauce Gardner and Aaron Rodgers recently during the New York Jets training camp.

'The Karate Kid' has always been a massive fan of New York City sports teams and has embraced the opportunity to meet players and coaches. This time, the 61-year-old star met the New York Jets cornerback and starting quarterback.

Macchio looked grateful, and so did the players. The young star player, Sauce Gardner, was happy to pose with the "Cobra Kai" actor.

Apart from being an ardent Jets fan, Macchio wholeheartedly supports the New York Islanders and never misses the opportunity to show gratitude to his fans whenever he attends their game.

Sauce Gardner and Aaron Rodger may not be able to recreate their newly invented handshake

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner have crafted a distinctive secret handshake that involves playful gestures resembling smoking. However, the NFL has reached out to the Jets organization, urging them to discontinue the hand gesture, citing concerns about its potential association with drug use. The league's stance on the matter has sparked uncertainty regarding the players' willingness to adhere to the request.

Shifting the focus, the New York Jets have meticulously constructed a formidable offensive lineup centered around the expertise of Aaron Rodgers. Noteworthy additions, including accomplished wide receivers and the seasoned running back Dalvin Cook, have injected dynamism into the team's offensive strategies.

Complemented by a steadfast defense spearheaded by Sauce Gardner, the Jets are primed for an impressive showing in the forthcoming season.

As the Jets navigate both the intricacies of their celebratory rituals and the construction of their game plan, the spotlight remains on their capacity to deliver exceptional performances on the field. Amidst the league's concerns and high expectations, the Jets' evolving dynamics set the stage for an intriguing and promising journey in the upcoming NFL season.