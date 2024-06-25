IN PHOTOS: Kenny Pickett and wife Amy celebrate memorable first anniversary

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett celebrated something special a year ago on Monday: He married his wife Amy (nee Paternoster).

Amy recalled the experience on her Instagram account:

"Happy first wedding anniversary @kennypickett8 !! You are the easiest person to love. Being your wife is my greatest blessing."

Her parents, James and Barbara, also congratulated her on the occasion:

James: "There’s nothing better than watching the love you have for each other grow! No other couple compliments each other like you two!"

Barbara: "Wishing you a lifetime of love, health, happiness and blessings!"

Pickett's former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Pat Freiermuth also reacted:

"Happy anniversary guys!!!"

A timeline of Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster's relationship

The Kenny Pickett-Amy Paternoster relationship can be traced back to the 2010s, when they were kids who both grew up in Ocean Township, New Jersey and went to the same gym. But they did not start dating until college, when he was a quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh and she was a soccer forward at Princeton.

Their relationship became public in 2021, when the couple posted similar images of themselves in each other's company. But from there, it would be a while before they provided an update.

That came in January 2022, when they announced their engagement, three months before Pickett was drafted by the Steelers.

Amy said on Instagram:

“When I think of my life, I think of you — because I will never be able to go a day without you. I cannot put into words the love I have for you, but I promise to show you every day for the rest of my life.”

The two got married in June 2023 at Pleasentdale Chateau in New Jersey.

Speaking about the occasion to People magazine, Amy said:

"We’re super close with our friends who have been with us for our whole lives, so we definitely wanted everyone there to celebrate. As we’ve both grown up in the sports world, especially more with Kenny with Pittsburgh and football, he’s acquired great friendships along the way, as have I.

"It was important for us to take core people from each stage of our lives and have them there to celebrate with us."

They spent their honeymoon at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach Resort in Puerto Rico.