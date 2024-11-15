IN PHOTOS: Kirk Cousins' wife Julie recaps fun times with kids at Falcons training center

Quarterback Kirk Cousins' wife, Julie Cousins, had a field day with her two kids, Cooper and Turner, at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility on Thursday. She shared two video clips on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the lively atmosphere.

In the first story, children were spotted scattered across an indoor fitness area, running and laughing among exercise bikes and giant exercise balls.

"When the Falcons let the families invade 😍," she captioned the story.

A follow-up clip featured kids climbing on the treadmills in the presence of a Falcons coach.

“And let us play on their equipment!” Julie quipped in the second story.

Julie Cousins posts sneak peeks of her fun-filled day at the Atlanta Falcons training facility. (Source: IG- @JuliehCousins)

After playing for Washington Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins joined the Falcons this year after signing a four-year, $180 million contract.

Cousins has been performing well this season. In Week 8, he bagged the NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor after throwing for 276 yards and four TDs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kirk Cousins' wife wrote a farewell note for Minnesota Vikings before relocating to Atlanta

After the Minnesota Vikings let Kirk Cousins enter free agency and the veteran signed with the Atlanta Falcons, his wife looked back at their time in the Twin Cities on Instagram.

On March 12, alongside some unseen pictures, she wrote:

"We came to Minnesota 6 years ago when Cooper was just 6 months old and Turner came shortly after!! Time flies when you’re having fun! I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped us build our life in Minnesota over the past 6 years. We have the most beautiful memories we will cherish forever!"

Julie Cousins pens a heartfelt note after Kirk Cousins signed with the Falcons. (Source: IG: @juliehcousins)

Cousins and Julie first became parents while the QB was still playing for the Redskins. Their second child was born in March 2019 while he was playing for the Vikings. In terms of on-field success, Cousins earned three Pro Bowl nods during his six-year tenure with the Vikings.

