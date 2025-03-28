IN PHOTOS: Kyler Murray shares snaps from trip to “motherland” South Korea

Kyler Murray has recently shared a rare glimpse of his offseason trip to South Korea on his social media handle. The Texas-born NFL star has a connection from his maternal family to South Korea. However, he was born and brought up in the USA.

Murray shared a recap of his first-ever outing to his grandmother's home country on his Instagram account. On Thursday, he posted a slew of pictures enjoying the popular Korean food Kimchi and rice. Along with that, he also posted some other snaps from the capital city of South Korea, Seoul.

Along with the pictures, Murray wrote in the caption:

"The kimchi & rice hit a lil’ different in the motherland..🇰🇷"

Kyler Murray is a third-generation Korean American. His mother is the daughter of an American father and a South Korean mother.

Kyler Murray candidly talks about South Korean culture

On his first trip to South Korea, Kyler Murray explored the local culture of the country and opened up about it in an interview with Yonhap News Agency earlier this month. He was enthralled to receive a warm welcome in the country and said (via Korea JoongAng Daily):

"The warm welcome is a blessing to receive. I am Korean, so it's part of my upbringing. To be accepted and received like that, coming over here was a big deal."

Moreover, the Cardinals' quarterback also reflected on his heritage and Korean culture. He acknowledged that the NFL is not particularly popular in the country, so he is "trying to bridge the gap" between American football and Korea while also trying to enjoy his vacation. He said:

"Honestly, just embracing the culture, meeting people, talking to people. Getting to be here for 10 days, I want to see a lot. Obviously, American football is not as popular over here in Korea, so as much as people want to learn.

"I am here trying to bridge the gap between American football and Korea. But at the same time, it's my first time being over here and I'm also on a vacation and trying to experience everything that this place has," he further added.

One thing's for sure: during this NFL offseason, Kyler Murray has been having a blast in his motherland.

