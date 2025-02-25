In Photos: Ladd McConkey's fiancée Sydney Horne shares beautiful memories from pink-themed bridal shower

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey’s fiancée, Sydney Horne took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase pictures from her bridal shower. The pictures were uploaded with the caption:

“Showered with so much love 💌”

As per the posts, her bridal shower took place on Sunday and there was a pink theme for the event. Syndey was dressed up in a white mini dress, and she was surrounded by her family and friends who showcased their love during the event.

The couple got engaged in July last year, three months after Ladd McConkey was drafted by the Chargers. McConkey took to Instagram in July last year to post photographs of his proposal to Sydney. In the pictures, McConkey was seen proposing to Horne in lush green surroundings.

“My person for life. Here’s to the beginning of forever with my bestfriend! I love you so much❤️ 7.6.24." the Chargers WR captioned his post.

The couple has known each other since they were in fifth grade and they started dating during their teenage years in December 2017. They have been together since then and even attended school at the University of Georgia together. Horne was a regular presence during McConkey's games when he was a part of the Bulldogs' two national championship wins.

Ladd McConkey wishes fiancée Sydney Horne on her birthday

The couple often share affectionate pictures of each other on social media and do not shy away from posting about each other. Earlier this month, Ladd McConkey wished his fiancée a happy birthday with a romantic post on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my partner in crime!" he wrote. "Enjoy this one as a fiancée because from here on out you will be MY WIFE! I’m so lucky to have you by my side in everything that I do. I hope your day is as amazing as you are. I love you syd❤️”

The couple is scheduled to get married in April this year.

