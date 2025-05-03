In Photos: Lions' Brock Wright pops the question to Carley Johnston during Massachusetts outing

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright asked his girlfriend, Carley Johnston, to marry him on a date out in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Johnston announced the news in an Instagram post where she posted a carousel of images of Wright proposing on one knee in front of a bridge by a body of water.

"I must've done something right in life to deserve a love like this. Brock Joseph, it is such a blessing to love and be loved by you!! I cannot wait to be your wife!!!!!!! spending my life loving you will be the greatest thing I ever do 🤍," Johnston posted on her Instagram caption.

Johnston, an in-arena host and reporter for the Detroit Red Wings, reshared the post to her Instagram stories as well with the description:

"greatest day of my life."

The proposal was another high point in Brock Wright's journey. He had signed a three-year, $12 million extension with the Lions in April of 2024 after the Lions matched an offer sheet from the San Francisco 49ers.

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, posts 5-word message after Brock Wright asks girlfriend Carley Johnston to marry him

Christen Harper, the wife of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, commented on Johnston's post:

"Im happy for you guys!"

Christen Harper comments as Brock Wright proposes to girlfriend Carley Johnston

The tight end signed as an undrafted free agent from Notre Dame with Detroit in 2021 and has worked his way up to establishing his NFL career ever since. Through the end of the 2024 season, Wright has had 56 receptions for 524 yards and 9 touchdowns in 58 games.

The 26-year-old tight end out of Cypress, Texas, played college football at Notre Dame before joining the Lions. He played in 48 games and started 11 times from 2017-2020 and caught 7 passes for 78 yards and 1 touchdown while in college.

Meanwhile, the couple has been posting updates on social media about their relationship.

They also recently got a new place, with Johnston sharing a video of the pair hugging with the caption:

"Can't wait to make memories in our dream home."

On March 16, Johnston shared photos from a recent Hawaiian vacation that included Wright with friends and family.

