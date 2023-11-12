IN PHOTOS: Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophia Scott spends weekend in Germany as Patriots crash vs Colts

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots faced the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany for the final international game of this season and they lost 10-6. Along with the Patriots QB, girlfriend Sophia Scott traveled to Germany.

She posted photos of herself and some friends exploring Germany in the days ahead of the Patriots' early Sunday morning matchup. She captioned the Instagram post:

"Chasing castles."

Sophia Scott's Instagram photos

Sophia Scott met Mac Jones while both were students at the University of Alabama in 2019. She graduated from the university in December 2020.

Was Patriots QB Mac Jones benched?

Mac Jones had a standout rookie season in 2021 when he led the New England Patriots to a playoff appearance. The bar was set high for Jones moving forward as the team believed they had finally found their quarterback after Tom Brady's departure.

That all came crashing to a halt last season. Jones and the Patriots' offense struggled as rumors of the quarterback being replaced surfaced. Through the NFL Draft and free agency, New England stuck with their quarterback, hoping that new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien would answer their problem.

After Sunday morning's loss, the Patriots are now 2-8 on the season. The third-year QB struggled and he was benched in the fourth quarter. Bailey Zappe, who made two starts in 2022, replaced him.

Zappe didn't perform much better and faked a spike that he threw for an interception at the end of the game.

As for Mac Jones, in ten games this season, his stats are less than ideal. He has completed 212 passes out of 324 attempts. He has thrown for 2,031 yards and ten touchdowns but also ten interceptions. He has been sacked 21 times and lost two fumbles.

The New England Patriots will now have a bye week and it is unclear who will be the starter in Week 12 against the New York Giants.