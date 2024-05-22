IN PHOTOS: Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott summarizes relaxing weekend getaway in Florida

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Mac Jones
  • IN PHOTOS: Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott summarizes relaxing weekend getaway in Florida

IN PHOTOS: Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott summarizes relaxing weekend getaway in Florida

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 22, 2024 18:14 GMT
IN PHOTOS: Mac Jones
Mac Jones with girlfriend Sophie Scott

Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, took the time off from her regular routine to enjoy a weekend getaway. Scott got her hands on a quick vacation to Florida and shared a glimpse of her trip with fans on her Instagram.

Sophie Scott recently shared an Instagram post, posing at Rosemary Beach, Florida. Scott went with a black outfit from a brand called Reformation, which she also tagged in her post. The model paired her outfit with a black handbag with white slides.

"Weekend getaway," Scott's Instagram caption said.
Mac Jones&#039; girlfriend Sophie Scott
Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott

Sophie Scott also posted pictures of her trip on her Instagram story. The model went to Sundog Books, a bookstore in Seaside.

Moreover, she also shared snaps from her visit to Raw & Juicy restaurant located at Alys Beach. The most recent snap was from her visit to the farmer's market.

Mac Jones&#039; girlfriend Sophie Scott
Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott

Prior to her Instagram post from her Florida trip, Scott bid farewell to New England. Scott shared an Instagram post with pictures of her time there and with the Patriots, two months after boyfriend Mac Jones was traded to the Jaguars.

In her farewell post, she shared pictures of her attending a Patriots game, posing in front of the Gillette Stadium, a family picture with Mac's family, and others.

Her Instagram post got a lot of attention from fans, and it currently has more than 16,000 likes.

Sophie Scott and Mac Jones are parents to a furry pet

Mac Jones and Sophie Scott became parents to a furry pet when they adopted their dog Rose in 2021. In August of that year, Scott shared an Instagram post featuring her dog, who could be spotted in a Patriots jersey while the Patriots were up 19-0 against the Eagles in the background.

"Matching with my girl to cheer on @macjones_10," Scott wrote in her caption.

The last Instagram post that Scott made with her dog was on Easter last year. In the picture, Scott could be seen holding Rose in her hands. "Easter with my favorite bunny," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Rose also got herself an Instagram account managed by Scott and Jones.

Sophie Scott was brought up in Missouri, where she attended Kirkwood High School. After finishing her schooling, she went to attend the University of Alabama. That is when Scott met her boyfriend, Mac Jones.

In December 2020, Scott graduated with a degree in exercise science and kinesiology. Scott is a model, noted to work with some renowned brands and modeling agencies.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी