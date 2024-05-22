IN PHOTOS: Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott summarizes relaxing weekend getaway in Florida

Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, took the time off from her regular routine to enjoy a weekend getaway. Scott got her hands on a quick vacation to Florida and shared a glimpse of her trip with fans on her Instagram.

Sophie Scott recently shared an Instagram post, posing at Rosemary Beach, Florida. Scott went with a black outfit from a brand called Reformation, which she also tagged in her post. The model paired her outfit with a black handbag with white slides.

"Weekend getaway," Scott's Instagram caption said.

Sophie Scott also posted pictures of her trip on her Instagram story. The model went to Sundog Books, a bookstore in Seaside.

Moreover, she also shared snaps from her visit to Raw & Juicy restaurant located at Alys Beach. The most recent snap was from her visit to the farmer's market.

Prior to her Instagram post from her Florida trip, Scott bid farewell to New England. Scott shared an Instagram post with pictures of her time there and with the Patriots, two months after boyfriend Mac Jones was traded to the Jaguars.

In her farewell post, she shared pictures of her attending a Patriots game, posing in front of the Gillette Stadium, a family picture with Mac's family, and others.

Her Instagram post got a lot of attention from fans, and it currently has more than 16,000 likes.

Sophie Scott and Mac Jones are parents to a furry pet

Mac Jones and Sophie Scott became parents to a furry pet when they adopted their dog Rose in 2021. In August of that year, Scott shared an Instagram post featuring her dog, who could be spotted in a Patriots jersey while the Patriots were up 19-0 against the Eagles in the background.

"Matching with my girl to cheer on @macjones_10," Scott wrote in her caption.

The last Instagram post that Scott made with her dog was on Easter last year. In the picture, Scott could be seen holding Rose in her hands. "Easter with my favorite bunny," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Rose also got herself an Instagram account managed by Scott and Jones.

Sophie Scott was brought up in Missouri, where she attended Kirkwood High School. After finishing her schooling, she went to attend the University of Alabama. That is when Scott met her boyfriend, Mac Jones.

In December 2020, Scott graduated with a degree in exercise science and kinesiology. Scott is a model, noted to work with some renowned brands and modeling agencies.