IN PHOTOS: Meet Rams star Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hailee Aiono 

Puka Nacua has become one of the most promising wide receivers in the league. The rookie player set multiple records in his first two games and made history by catching a league-high 25 passes for 266 yards. It is the most by a rookie through two games in NFL history.

Nacua became the first player in the Super Bowl era to have 10-plus receptions and 100-plus receiving yards in each of his team's first two games in a season. He has quickly gained a rapport with quarterback Matthew Stafford and has established himself as a reliable target.

Puka Nacua's success as a rookie has garnered attention, and he is proving to be a valuable addition to the Rams' offense.

It is understandable that since the 22-year-old is gaining recognition off the field, fans are curious to know about his personal life, especially about his love life.

Who is Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hailee Aiono?

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono first met each other at a mutual friend's gathering. They immediately hit it off with each other, started discovering common interests, and then developed a liking for each other. The two started dating and made their relationship official in 2022 by sharing each other's pictures on Instagram.

Hallie Aiono is the sister of YouTube singer Alex Aiono. While she does not share a lot of information about her personal and romantic life, it is understood that they share a profound emotional connection.

She worked as a paraprofessional for Lauren’s Institute For Education for nearly two years and was also a detail assistant at South Mountain Dental from November 2019 to April 2022.

Recently, Haille posted her perfect reaction after watching her boyfriend's first NFL touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. He finished with nine catches and a career-high of 163 receiving yards.

