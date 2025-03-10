In Photos: Michael Penix Jr. and fiancee Olivia Carter turn on vacation mode as couple relax in Mexico

Michael Penix Jr. and his fiancee Olivia Carter took a trip to Mexico. They got engaged in December, and a couple of months later, they had a vacation.

Carter is not active on social media, but she occasionally posts pictures with her fiance. She has only 14 posts on Instagram.

On Sunday, Carter shared a few snaps from the vacation with Penix. Along with the pictures, Carter included a hilarious caption.

"My baby took me to mexico and I bought us hats. Balance ;)," Carter wrote.

Carter shared pictures and a video from the pool while wearing a hat. She wore a green swimsuit while enjoying the picturesque location. She also posted a video of the Atlanta Falcons quarterback having a good time in the swimming pool, wearing a matching hat.

Michael Penix Jr. twins up with matching outfits with fiancée Olivia Carter while on vacation

Olivia Carter has been keeping her fans updated about her Mexico vacation. On Sunday, aside from the Instagram post, she also shared a few pictures on her Instagram Story, twinning with her fiance.

She posted a picture wearing a matching outfit with Michael Penix Jr. They both donned similar hats, white T-shirts, off-white pants and brown sandals.

"My TWINNEMMM," Carter wrote.

Still from Michael Penix Jr's Instagram story/@o.carter

In another story, Carter posted a snap of Penix looking at the mangoes in a shop.

Penix proposed to Carter around Christmastime. On Dec. 28, Carter posted some adorable pictures of their engagement, sharing a rare glimpse of the NFL QB's sweet proposal.

"the sweetest love ❤️ Olivia and Michael 12.24.2024," Carter captioned.

Penix proposed to Carter in a romantic setting with a big "Marry Me" sign in the background, while a fire in front and roses and candles surrounded them. She posted several pictures with the QB, showing off her engagement ring.

