IN PHOTOS: Odell Beckham Jr daps up Devin Booker after Suns’ playoffs exit vs Denver

Odell Beckham Jr. was present at the Footprint Center as the Phoenix Suns suffered a heavy defeat against the Denver Nuggets and were eliminated from the Western Conference semifinals.

The wide receiver watched courtside as the Suns were absolutely shattered by the Nuggets and finished the season on a low. Their coach, Monty Williams, was immediately fired, as once again his team did not put up a fight in the biggest game of the season.

Beckham was spotted in a cool jacket. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver will be back on the field in 2023 following his year-long absence due to a knee injury. He sustained that in Super Bowl LVI when he became a champion with the Los Angeles Rams for the first time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the pics of Beckham courtside with Devin Booker as the Suns lost against the Nuggets:

Will Odell Beckham Jr. be a difference maker with Baltimore Ravens?

Beckham's contract is up for one year only and is worth $18 million, with $15 million guaranteed.

It's worth remembering that Greg Roman left the franchise this offseason, with Todd Monken coming from Georgia to run the offense. A change in offensive dynamics is expected: the team should continue to run the ball a lot and use packages with two tight ends (commonly known as 12 personnel). The balance, though, should be better, with the passing game being more creative than in recent seasons. That's where a guy like Odell Beckham becomes really important.

While he's not the dominant wide receiver of the past decade, he proved in his short time with the Los Angeles Rams that he can still contribute to any offense. His speed may be diminished, but his routes are sharper, intelligence reading defenses has improved, and body control is still elite.

Clinically, the expectation is that he's healthy; the medical staff would not give permission for his signing without having done all the possible checks. Beckham, Bateman, first-round receiver Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews make for a fine group, which could still have players contributing well like Isaiah Likely and Devin Duvernay. It's a much better scenario than the one seen a few months ago.

Poll : 0 votes