In Photos: Odell Beckham Jr. and his ex-girlfriend Lauren embrace family time with their son in sweet reunion

Even though it's been more than one year since Odell Beckham Jr. parted ways with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood, the couple have been spotted multiple times together, enjoying a non-celerity life with their son Zydn. On Wednesday, the couple reunited again to spend some quality time as a family.

Beckham Jr. took his son Zydn for skiing along with Lauren. The NFL star later shared a glimpse into his wholesome family time via his Instagram story. Apart from pictures showcasing the adorable mother-son bond, Beckham Jr. also shared a family picture of the three.

Odell Beckham Jr. and his ex-girlfriend Lauren embraces family time with their son in sweet reunion (Image Source: Beckham Jr/IG)

Talking about Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood's relationship, the couple sparked romance in early 2019 and confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post in November. In February 2020, the couple made their first public appearance, when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.

In November 2021, the couple announced that they were expecting their first kid together. In February 2022, the two welcomed their son Zydn together and broke the news to fans via an Instagram post, which read:

"THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth! Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much."

After almost four years of dating, Odell Beckham Jr</a>. and Lauren Wood parted ways in 2023.

Lauren Wood shared a glimpse into co-parenting life with Odell Beckham Jr.

Lauren Wood has been co-parenting her son with the star wide receiver. In an interview with PEOPLE in October, Wood reflected on his co-parenting journey with Odell Beckham Jr. and said:

"It's exciting. It's fun. It's challenging. It's rewarding. I feel like if you want to test you and your partner's characters and boundaries and values of compassion and forgiveness, nothing compares to co-parenting a toddler... because they will reveal everything!"

Before talking about her co-parenting journey, Lauren Wood made headlines previously for highlighting an "innocent competition" with the wide receiver, over their son Zydn.

