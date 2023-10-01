IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo grows emotional as perfect summer with Christian McCaffrey comes to an end

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey spent a happy and fulfilling summer together. Her new Instagram post shows the former Miss Universe sadly saying goodbye to the sunny season.

The NFL couple got engaged to each other in the off-season and also threw an engagement party for their family. Along with that, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model uploaded pictures from her modelling shoots. The caption of the post was:

"Just sad summers over 😭"

Fans were happy to see her rejoice over the precious memories she made over the season and also asked that she stay excited about fall.

Will Elijah Mitchell's absence pose a bigger problem for Christian McCaffrey?

Due to the absence of fellow running back Elijah Mitchell, there can be an increase in workload for CMC in the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Mitchell sustained a knee injury which makes him unavailable for the game.

In the first two games of the season, Christian McCaffrey played a significant number of snaps while Mitchell had a minimal workload.

However, in Week 3, when Mitchell was more involved, McCaffrey's workload decreased slightly. Mitchell played 34 percent of the offensive snaps, allowing McCaffrey to stay off the field more.

This potentially led to a more balanced distribution of the running back workload for the San Francisco 49ers. Now that Mitchell is sidelined, it is possible that McCaffrey's workload could increase again, as he may be relied upon more heavily in the running back position.

McCaffrey's 12-game TD streak, tying 49ers' record with Jerry Rice, is the NFL's longest active streak. He leads the NFL in rushing yards with 353 and ranks sixth in yards per attempt (5.9).

The 49ers have two young RBs, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price, with Mason likely to contribute in the upcoming game. If McCaffrey scores a touchdown against the Cardinals, it will be a franchise record and tie for the second-most consecutive games with one or more touchdowns since 1990. He will find himself alongside Emmitt Smith and Arian Foster.