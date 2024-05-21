IN PHOTOS: Packers TE Tucker Kraft marries fiancee Baylee Jandahl at picture-perfect ceremony in South Dakota

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft married his fiancée Baylee Jandahl on Saturday. The tight end didn't share the news immediately, however, but after a couple of days through his Instagram story.

Kraft shared a picture with his wife, Baylee Jandahl, on his Instagram story with the song "In Color" by Jamey Johnson in the background. The newly married wife, on the other hand, shared the news before her husband through her own Instagram story.

Tucker Kraft with wife Baylee Jandahl

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kraft and Jandahl got married in an outdoor ceremony in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Jandahl shared a sneak peek into their wedding, including a picture of the table setup. "The most beautiful garden wedding," she wrote along with the picture.

Tucker Kraft with wife Baylee Jandahl

The wedding took place in the attendance of Kraft's teammates from the Packers, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The list includes Ben Sims, Tyler Davis, Lukas Van Ness, Isaiah McDuffie, and Josh Myers.

Jandahl's best friend, McKaelynn Jade Williams, also shared an Instagram reel with behind-the-scenes from the wedding, which the bride re-shared on her Instagram story as well.

"Celebrating the official beginning of your new lives as husband and wife was such a treat! Thank you for sharing this day with us, it was truly a gift to watch you two commit your lives to each other in marriage. Cheers to a lifetime of getting to be with your best friend. We love you both so much!" Williams wrote in her caption.

Tucker Kraft and Baylee Jandahl got engaged in Arizona

In March 2023, Baylee Jandahl and Tucker Kraft got engaged. The two were on vacation at Lake Havasu in Arizona, where the engagement ceremony was held. The couple announced the news to fans through a combined Instagram post.

"This Saint Patty’s Weekend really turned out to be lucky. I’m ready to start forever with you! 3.16.23," the captionasaid.

Along with the pictures, the couple attached a handful of photos of them celebrating the event on a boat. Among the pictures was a snapshot of Jandahl as she showcased her engagement ring on her finger. The ring is from a brand called Wink's Jewelry, located in South Dakota.

Earlier this year, in January, Kraft and Jandahl celebrated their three-year anniversary. Reflecting on his time with his fiancee, the tight end wrote a heartwarming message.

"Three years in and it’s still fireworks. What an absolute blessing it is to have you by my side. Soon to be Mrs. Kraft," Kraft said.

Kraft is a third-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, selected by the Green Bay Packers. The tight end grew up in South Dakota and went to South Dakota State University, where he was named FCS All-American in 2021 and 2022.