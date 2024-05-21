IN PHOTOS: Packers TE Tucker Kraft marries fiancee Baylee Jandahl at picture-perfect ceremony in South Dakota

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tucker Kraft
  • IN PHOTOS: Packers TE Tucker Kraft marries fiancee Baylee Jandahl at picture-perfect ceremony in South Dakota

IN PHOTOS: Packers TE Tucker Kraft marries fiancee Baylee Jandahl at picture-perfect ceremony in South Dakota

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 21, 2024 21:21 GMT
IN PHOTOS: Packers TE Tucker Kraft marries fiancee Baylee Jandahl at picture-perfect ceremony in South Dakota
Tucker Kraft with wife Baylee Jandahl

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft married his fiancée Baylee Jandahl on Saturday. The tight end didn't share the news immediately, however, but after a couple of days through his Instagram story.

Kraft shared a picture with his wife, Baylee Jandahl, on his Instagram story with the song "In Color" by Jamey Johnson in the background. The newly married wife, on the other hand, shared the news before her husband through her own Instagram story.

Tucker Kraft with wife Baylee Jandahl
Tucker Kraft with wife Baylee Jandahl

Kraft and Jandahl got married in an outdoor ceremony in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Jandahl shared a sneak peek into their wedding, including a picture of the table setup. "The most beautiful garden wedding," she wrote along with the picture.

Tucker Kraft with wife Baylee Jandahl
Tucker Kraft with wife Baylee Jandahl

The wedding took place in the attendance of Kraft's teammates from the Packers, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The list includes Ben Sims, Tyler Davis, Lukas Van Ness, Isaiah McDuffie, and Josh Myers.

Jandahl's best friend, McKaelynn Jade Williams, also shared an Instagram reel with behind-the-scenes from the wedding, which the bride re-shared on her Instagram story as well.

"Celebrating the official beginning of your new lives as husband and wife was such a treat! Thank you for sharing this day with us, it was truly a gift to watch you two commit your lives to each other in marriage. Cheers to a lifetime of getting to be with your best friend. We love you both so much!" Williams wrote in her caption.

Tucker Kraft and Baylee Jandahl got engaged in Arizona

In March 2023, Baylee Jandahl and Tucker Kraft got engaged. The two were on vacation at Lake Havasu in Arizona, where the engagement ceremony was held. The couple announced the news to fans through a combined Instagram post.

"This Saint Patty’s Weekend really turned out to be lucky. I’m ready to start forever with you! 3.16.23," the captionasaid.

Along with the pictures, the couple attached a handful of photos of them celebrating the event on a boat. Among the pictures was a snapshot of Jandahl as she showcased her engagement ring on her finger. The ring is from a brand called Wink's Jewelry, located in South Dakota.

Earlier this year, in January, Kraft and Jandahl celebrated their three-year anniversary. Reflecting on his time with his fiancee, the tight end wrote a heartwarming message.

"Three years in and it’s still fireworks. What an absolute blessing it is to have you by my side. Soon to be Mrs. Kraft," Kraft said.

Kraft is a third-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, selected by the Green Bay Packers. The tight end grew up in South Dakota and went to South Dakota State University, where he was named FCS All-American in 2021 and 2022.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी