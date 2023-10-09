IN PHOTOS: Paige Spiranac turns heads in stunning Cowboys cheerleader costume ahead of SNF clash vs 49ers

Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers games should have been a happy moment for golfer-turned-model/social influencer Paige Spiranac.

Usually, when the two teams meet, it's regarded as a landmark event, especially given the history between the two teams. Between them, they have a dozen Super Bowl titles and multiple playoff clashes, especially in the 1980s and 1990s when they were among the top teams in the league.

So for this game, Sprinac donned a costume inspired by the Cowboys - a star-studded white and blue jacket over a blue crop top and white shorts and belt:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paige Spiranac's Dallas Cowboys-themed costume

Another shot of Paige Spiranac's Dallas Cowboys-themed costume

Unfortunately for her, the Cowboys were routed 10-42 in Santa Clara, thanks to George Kittle's monstrous three-score night.

Dak Prescott did not help his case either, throwing three picks in as many consecutive drives, against a touchdown. If that was not bad enough, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch suffered an apparent neck injury, potentially robbing them of a key defensive piece.

An overview of Paige Spiranac's history of jinxing NFL teams

According to many NFL fans, Spiranac carries a curse with her whenever she dresses up in a certain team's colors. It happened for the third time when she turned up in the Dallas Cowboys colours.

In 2022, during Kickoff Week, she dressed up in the Los Angeles Rams' old colors. The Rams lost 10-31 to the Buffalo Bills, beginning one of the worst Super Bowl hangovers in recent memory.

Later that week, the Cincinnati Bengals also lost their opening game, and Spiranac tried to take credit while wearing an appropriately themed top:

Paige Spiranac wearing a Bengals top (via her Twitter account)

Interestingly, the Bengals' opponents on that day were the Pittsburgh Steelers - one of Spiranac's favorite teams, as she revealed on 2021 Draft day:

"Both my parents are from Pittsburgh, so I was born a Steelers fan. Can’t forget about my love for the Bills tho."

It makes sense, though. While she was born in Colorado. Her parents are from Pittsburgh (with her father winning a national title with the eponymous university's football team), and consequently they raised her there.

However, Steelers fans will hope that she does not wear their merchandise before games.