In Photos: Patrick Mahomes adds home run derby trophy to his name at Chiefs MVS Charity Softball game

The entire NFL world knows that Patrick Mahomes' athletic abilities are never to be questioned. Mahomes, who is a two-time Super Bowl winner, took home a shiny trophy after he played a charity softball game in Kansas City.

Before becoming the face of the NFL, the 27-year-old was a promising baseball player in high school. Even though he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round in 2014, he rejected the offer in order to pursue a career as a professional football quarterback. However, he never really broke ties with the game.

The NFL MVP made an appearance at the Chiefs MVS Charity Softball game at Legends Field in Kansas City. Mahomes showed that he was still as good at playing baseball as he once was. In the game, the offensive corps of the Kansas City Chiefs faced the defensive corps. Here are some of the pictures of Mahomes from the game:

Image Credit: Jared Koller's Twitter

Patrick Mahomes rendered his audience speechless when he hit six home runs during batting practice. The young QB also demonstrated his ability to switch-hit, which allowed him to send the ball high into the sky.

Blaine Gabbert found similarities between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Gabbert signed with the Chiefs after serving as Tom Brady's backup for three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is an impressive deed, as he will be working as a backup for Mahomes, who has been compared to the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

TB12 has been lauded as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the league, and Mahomes is a young QB who wishes to challenge him. Fans and analysts have been wanting to know if there are any stark similarities between the two elite athletes. Blaine Gabbert, hence, revealed what many have been wanting to know for years. He said:

"They're maniacal perfectionists... And I mean that in the most endearing way possible. They're the two best, in my opinion, ever to play the game. To see the similarities, how they operate in the meeting room, on the practice field. They're completely different players, as we all know, but the way they approach the game, on and off the football field is the exact same."

Matt Derrick @mattderrick New Chiefs backup QB Blaine Gabbert uses two words to describe former teammate Tom Brady and new teammate Patrick Mahomes: “maniacal perfectionists.” New Chiefs backup QB Blaine Gabbert uses two words to describe former teammate Tom Brady and new teammate Patrick Mahomes: “maniacal perfectionists.” https://t.co/4qR0KvdB2j

The Kansas City Chiefs will aim to win their fourth Super Bowl title and third under Mahomes. In last season's Super Bowl game, fans saw an injured Patrick Mahomes push through and rise like a champion.

